Indian Navy inducts indigenously developed anti-torpedo decoy system Maareech

Indian Navy inducts indigenously developed anti-torpedo decoy system Maareech

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Bharat Electronics Limited, a defence PSU, would undertake the production of this decoy system, the Navy stated. (HT FIle / Photo used for representational purpose only)

The Indian Navy said on Friday it has inducted an advanced anti-torpedo decoy system called ‘Maareech’ that is capable of being fired from all frontline ships.

‘Maareech’ has been designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and it is capable of detecting, locating and neutralizing incoming torpedo.

In a release, the Navy said, “The prototype of this system installed onboard a nominated naval platform had successfully completed all user evaluation trials and demonstrated the features as per the Naval Staff Qualification Requirements.” This induction not only stands testimony to the joint resolve of the Indian Navy and DRDO towards indigenous development of defence technology, but has also given a major fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the country’s resolve to become ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in niche technology, the Navy said.

Bharat Electronics Limited, a defence PSU, would undertake the production of this decoy system, the Navy stated.



“Anti - Submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy has received a major boost today with the conclusion of a contract for advanced torpedo decoy system Maareech capable of being fired from all frontline warships,” it added.

