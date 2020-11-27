Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into the Arabian sea; one pilot recovered, another missing

Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into the Arabian sea; one pilot recovered, another missing

The naval force on Friday confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai,

“One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,” Indian Navy said in a statement. (File photo)

The Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday after which one pilot has gone missing and one pilot has been recovered, news agency ANI reported. The naval force on Friday confirmed that the accident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday.

“One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, Indian Navy said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment
Nov 27, 2020 08:50 IST
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 09:28 IST
What to look for in the GDP numbers today?
Nov 27, 2020 08:03 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 07:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Why angry farmers in ‘Dilli Chalo’ want to storm the national capital and all the latest news
Nov 27, 2020 09:23 IST
Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC to hear Lalu Yadav’s bail plea today
Nov 27, 2020 09:23 IST
Scientists develop new gene therapy for eye disease
Nov 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Now mandatory lessons on India’s scientific, spiritual heritage for IIIT-A students
Nov 27, 2020 09:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.