Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

Vice Admiral Srikant, the Director General of Project Seabird, passed away at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Vice Admiral Srikant (Image Credit: Indian Navy)

Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He was the Director General of Project Seabird.

Earlier, he had held the titles including Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
by hindustantimes.com
AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters day 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi condoles death of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

IPS officer with IT skills makes policing accessible, accountable in Bihar district
by Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
by hindustantimes.com
Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Crowdfunding drives wave of UK lawsuits over trans rights
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.