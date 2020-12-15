Sections
Indian Navy to acquire 38 extended range BrahMos missiles for new warships soon

The missiles are to be fitted on the under-construction Vishakhapatnam class warships of the Indian Navy which are going to join active service in the near future.

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

The BrahMos would be the main strike weapon of the warships and is already installed on several warships of the maritime force. (PTI)

In a bid to enhance the firepower of its warships, the Indian Navy has moved a proposal to acquire 38 extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which would be able to hit targets at around 450 kilometres.

“A Rs 1,800 crore proposal for acquiring 38 extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is with the Defence Ministry and is expected to be approved soon,” government sources told ANI.

The BrahMos would be the main strike weapon of the warships and is already installed on several warships of the maritime force.



The Indian Navy had also carried out the test firing of the Brahmos missile from its warship INS Chennai to showcase its capability to strike targets at ranges more than 400 km in high seas.

India is also working on finding export markets for the supersonic cruise missile which has been indigenised to a large extent by the DRDO under its project PJ 10.

After the launch of the joint venture between India and Russia in the late 90s, the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile has become a potent weapon for all three armed forces which are using them for different roles.

