Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for molesting woman jogger

Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for molesting woman jogger

A 60-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore was jailed for four years and three months on Tuesday for molesting a woman jogger, according to a media report.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Singapore

Delivery driver Kannan Sukumaran was watching a pornographic video inside the van at about 7.30 pm on May 12 this year when he spotted the victim -- a 36-year-old woman -- jogging alone along the pavement. (File photo for representation)

Delivery driver Kannan Sukumaran was watching a pornographic video inside the van at about 7.30 pm on May 12 this year when he spotted the victim -- a 36-year-old woman -- jogging alone along the pavement.

“The accused was further aroused by the sight of the victim, and he decided to approach her,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia.

He groped the woman and tried to push her towards nearby bushes beside the pavement, but the woman resisted.



In the course of the struggle, Sukumaran punched the woman once on her chest. She fell and cut her left elbow.

She tried to kick Sukumaran away and began shouting for help, court documents said.

Another jogger, a 39-year-old woman, heard the victim’s shouts for help and approached her. When Sukumaran saw that passers-by were responding to the victim, he ran to his van and drove off.

A second jogger noted the van’s registration number and called the police. Paramedics attended to the victim but she did not want to be taken to the hospital. Sukumaran was later arrested at his home.

On one charge of aggravated outrage of modesty, Sukumaran was sentenced to four years and three months’ jail, the channel reported.

The prosecutor asked for four-and-a-half years’ jail.

The prosecutor asked for jail time in lieu of caning, noting that Kannan would have known before committing the offence that he would be exempted from caning due to his age.

For aggravated outrage of modesty, he could have been jailed between two years and 10 years. He was not caned as he is above 50 years.

