Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Indian pharma firm Cadila plans to complete trial of coronavirus vaccine by March

Indian pharma firm Cadila plans to complete trial of coronavirus vaccine by March

Cadila, among India’s top 10 drugmakers by revenue, is also planning to produce the drug remdesivir that is in high demand globally after it showed promise in treating severe patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 14:14 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Ahmedabad

In this undated handout photograph released on July 3, 2020 by Zydus Cadila pharmaceutical company, a pharmaceutics worker shows a shot of a vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila to treat the Covid-19 coronavirus after it received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to start phase one and two of human clinical trials, in Ahmedabad. (AFP)

India’s Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its novel coronavirus vaccine candidate by February or March and could produce up to 100 million doses a year initially if it is successful, the company chairman said Friday.

Cadila’s vaccine candidate, known as ZyCov-D, is one of dozens being developed around the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are looking at about seven or a little more than seven months for the vaccine, provided the data is encouraging and the vaccine is proven to be effective during the trials,” Chairman Pankaj Patel told Reuters in an interview.

“We are also open to discussing partnerships with pharma companies in various geographies, but it is a bit premature right now, and we will be doing so at the end of Phase 1 and 2 trials,” he said.



Early-stage Phase 1 and 2 human trials are likely to be concluded in the next three months, he said.

Cadila, among India’s top 10 drugmakers by revenue, is also planning to produce the drug remdesivir that is in high demand globally after it showed promise in treating severe patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Cadila was among several Indian firms that reached an agreement with the U.S. firm Gilead Sciences last month, gaining a license for developing countries, including India, to make and sell the drug.

Patel said Cadila had the capacity to produce up to 400,000 doses of remdesivir in the first month after it wins regulatory approval to make it in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Vistara, IndiGo gives option to book two seats for single passenger
Jul 17, 2020 14:12 IST
Indian pharma firm Cadila plans to complete trial of coronavirus vaccine by March
Jul 17, 2020 14:14 IST
Newly-elected members of Rajya Sabha to take oath on July 22
Jul 17, 2020 14:10 IST
‘Bihar elections should not be a super spreader event’: Congress, RJD others write to EC to review if polls can be held
Jul 17, 2020 14:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.