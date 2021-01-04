Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is not looking to fill the world with Indian products but ensure customer satisfaction across the globe.

Speaking at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said “Make in India” products should not only meet the global demand but also be globally accepted for their quality.

On Monday, while dedicating the national atomic timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali (Certified Indian Reference Material programme) to the nation and laying the foundation stone for National Environmental Standards Laboratory, the prime minister said India is on the verge of starting the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“Indian scientists have successfully made two Covid-19 vaccines in India in this new year and the world’s largest Covid vaccination programme is about to start here,” he said in Hindi.

Speaking on the certified Indian reference materials programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Modi remarked the programme will help the industry make good quality products in sectors like heavy metals, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and textiles by drafting a reference material system.

“Industry is moving towards a consumer-oriented approach instead of the regulation centric-approach. With these new standards, there is a campaign to bring global identity to local products in districts across the country, which will be of particular benefit to our MSME sector.”

This will also help the large foreign manufacturing companies coming to India to find a local supply chain.

Certified reference materials (CRM) are used for the calibration of measuring apparatus, for the evaluation of measurement procedures and for the internal or external quality control of measurements and laboratories. CSIR-NPL has initiated CRM production under “Make in India” according to a statement issued by CSIR on Monday.

With the atomic time scale, the Indian Standard Time achieve an accuracy level of 2.9 nanoseconds.

Precise time with nanosecond accuracy is maintained the world over using atomic clocks at various national measurement institutes (NMIs) in more than 70 countries including India. CSIR-NPL maintains Indian Standard Time here.

CSIR-NPL is now working on synchronising all the clocks in the nation to IST for securing digital infrastructure and reducing cybercrime. It is providing IST traceability to ISRO timing centres in Bengaluru and Lucknow for the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) programme.

“Now Indian Standard Time is matching the International Standard Time with the accuracy range of less than 3 nanoseconds. This will benefit organisations like Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), banking, railways, defence, health, telecom, weather forecast, disaster management and similar sectors…” the prime minister said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Laboratory under CSIR. According to a note by CSIR, most air pollution measuring instruments being used in India are imported with product certifications from international agencies.

“These certificates are issued based on the environmental conditions of the certificate-issuing country which are very different from the environmental conditions prevalent in India. This affects the quality of measurements by the instrument operating for a long time in Indian conditions,” it said.

The estimated global market value of air pollution monitoring equipment and network is US$3,997.8 million which is projected to grow to US$71,187 million by the end of 2025. India and other developing countries are markets where such equipment will get installed.

“India is moving towards a leading position in the field of environment. Still, for technology and tools for measuring air quality and emission, India is dependent on others. This achievement will lead to self-reliance in the field and will lead to creation of more effective and cheaper tools for pollution control. This will also enhance India’s share in the global market for technologies related to air quality and emission technology,” Modi said.

“The national atomic timescale synchronisation will make our navigation system more accurate. It may help India’s Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (Navic) programme. It will also help our civil and military aviation systems and take us closer to global standards,” said Ajay Lele, Senior Fellow working with space security and strategic technologies at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.