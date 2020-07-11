Indian Railways announces change in schedule for special trains from today. Check list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Railways have released a schedule listing the changes. (PTI)

The Indian Railways has announced major changes in the schedule of a few of its special trains from the eastern zone from Saturday.

The Eastern Railway said a few trains will run as per schedule Friday from Howrah and up to Saturday from New Delhi. The trains will then run according to the changed schedule.

The railways ministry had said in June all regular mail, express and passenger services, as well as suburban trains, will remain cancelled till August 12 as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surged in the country.

However, all special trains—15 pairs on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1—will continue, an official order said.

The Eastern Railway announced a reduction in the frequency of train numbers 02303/02304 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad).

Here is the new schedule:

* Train no 02303-Howrah Special (via Patna) from Howrah will run only on Saturday effective July 11, 2020.

* Train no 02304-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) from New Delhi will now run only on Sundays effective from July 12, 2020.

* Train no 02381-Howrah-New Delhi Special (via Dhanbad) from Howrah will run only on Thursdays effective July 16, 2020

* Train no 02382-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad) from New Delhi will run only on Fridays effective July 17, 2020.