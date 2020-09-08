Indian Railways announces ‘clone train scheme’: All you need to know

The Indian Railways, which will operate 80 more special trains from September 12 in addition to the 230 already plying, has now announced a ‘clone train’ scheme to ferry passengers with waitlisted tickets to their destinations.

“Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train so that passengers can travel,” Railway Board chairperson VK Yadav said while addressing a press conference.

“Railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list,” Yadav said.

Here’s all you need to know about this scheme:

* A ‘clone’ train will be run as an alternative to an actual one and will have its number.

* Such a train will be operated only if there is a large number of passengers on the waiting list of a particular train.

* Only waitlisted passengers will be accommodated on a ‘clone’ train.

* Passengers on the waiting list shall be informed about their berths or seats on a ‘clone’ train after reservation charts of the actual train is released or four hours before departure.

* Railways is likely to introduce these trains in the next 15 days and will issue a notification in this regard.

* This scheme is similar to the ‘Vikalp’ scheme under which waitlisted passengers are accommodated in another train on the same route, regardless of booking quota and concession.

* However, in the case of ‘Vikalp’ scheme, instead of the original boarding and destination stations, nearby boarding and destination stations may be allotted to the passengers.