Indian Railways announces ‘clone train scheme’: All you need to know
A ‘clone’ train will run as an alternative to an actual train and ferry waitlisted passengers of that train to their destinations.
The Indian Railways, which will operate 80 more special trains from September 12 in addition to the 230 already plying, has now announced a ‘clone train’ scheme to ferry passengers with waitlisted tickets to their destinations.
“Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train so that passengers can travel,” Railway Board chairperson VK Yadav said while addressing a press conference.
“Railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list,” Yadav said.
Here’s all you need to know about this scheme:
* A ‘clone’ train will be run as an alternative to an actual one and will have its number.
* Such a train will be operated only if there is a large number of passengers on the waiting list of a particular train.
* Only waitlisted passengers will be accommodated on a ‘clone’ train.
* Passengers on the waiting list shall be informed about their berths or seats on a ‘clone’ train after reservation charts of the actual train is released or four hours before departure.
* Railways is likely to introduce these trains in the next 15 days and will issue a notification in this regard.
* This scheme is similar to the ‘Vikalp’ scheme under which waitlisted passengers are accommodated in another train on the same route, regardless of booking quota and concession.
* However, in the case of ‘Vikalp’ scheme, instead of the original boarding and destination stations, nearby boarding and destination stations may be allotted to the passengers.