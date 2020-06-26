Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12: Here’s what it means for you

All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trams for the journey from July 1 to August 12 also stand cancelled and full fares will be refunded. (HT photo)

The Indian Railways has said regular time-tabled passenger trains, including mail express, passenger and suburban services which were suspended by the Centre till June 30, will remain suspended till August 12.

However, special passenger trains including 200 mail express trains and 30 Rajdhani trains that have been operating from May 12 and June 1 will continue to operate.

The latest round of cancellations of trains comes in the background of a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the country.

Here’s what it means for you:

* All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trams for the journey from July 1 to August 12 also stand cancelled and full fares will be refunded.

* Officials of the railways ministry officials special trains, including suburban trains along the Central and Western railway zones and Shramik Special trains, will continue to ply.

* Passengers who booked from the railway counter will be eligible to apply for a refund from the date of the journey till six months. They will have a file a Ticket Deposit Receipt or TDR at the station. They can submit TDRs within two months to chief claim officer or chief commercial manager refund’s office. The refund will be processed after verification.

* People who booked the tickets online, will get an automatic refund on their accounts.

* They have said passengers will be informed and bookings will be done, as and when a decision is taken about them.

* Indian Railways had on Tuesday also announced the cancellation of all tickets booked for regular trains on or before April 14 and said it would soon start generating refunds for those tickets.

* In a notification on May 15, railways had cancelled all trains scheduled for travel till June 30, 2020, and decided to refund the tickets.

* Railways ministry officials have said that more special trains in addition to the 230 trains operating during the lockdown period may also be announced soon in a separate notification.

* Passenger train services have been suspended since March 22. It was only on May 16 that restricted passenger train services resumed in the country.