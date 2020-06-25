Sections
Home / India News / Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12

Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12

All special Rajdhani, mail and express trains that started operating from May 12 and June 1, however, will continue to operate.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trams for journeys between July 1 to August 12 stand cancelled and full fares will be refunded. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced cancellation of all regular trains till August 12.

“It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020,” the Railway Board said in a notification.

“It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled.”

All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains from July 1 to August 12 also stand cancelled and full fares will be refunded.



All special Rajdhani, mail and express trains that started operating from May 12 and June 1, however, will continue to operate.

The latest round of cancellations of trains comes in the background of a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

In a notification on May 15, the Railways had cancelled all trains scheduled for travel till June 30, 2020, and decided to refund the tickets.

On Tuesday, the Railways had announced cancellation of all tickets booked for regular trains on or before April 14 and said it would soon start generating refunds for those tickets.

Trains were cancelled across the country due to the lockdown that began on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. It was only on May 16 that restricted passenger train services resumed in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Jun 25, 2020 21:43 IST
Field job: Nawazuddin finds bliss in his ‘habit’ of farming!
Jun 25, 2020 21:38 IST
Panjab University to conduct online training on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of affiliated colleges
Jun 25, 2020 21:36 IST
‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case
Jun 25, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.