Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced cancellation of all regular trains till August 12.

“It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020,” the Railway Board said in a notification.

“It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled.”

All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains from July 1 to August 12 also stand cancelled and full fares will be refunded.

All special Rajdhani, mail and express trains that started operating from May 12 and June 1, however, will continue to operate.

The latest round of cancellations of trains comes in the background of a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

In a notification on May 15, the Railways had cancelled all trains scheduled for travel till June 30, 2020, and decided to refund the tickets.

On Tuesday, the Railways had announced cancellation of all tickets booked for regular trains on or before April 14 and said it would soon start generating refunds for those tickets.

Trains were cancelled across the country due to the lockdown that began on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. It was only on May 16 that restricted passenger train services resumed in the country.