Full list of trains to resume from June 1; Jan Shatabdis, Durontos included

The Indian Railways will begin operating 200 special trains, or 100 pairs with both AC and non-AC coaches, from Monday, June 1, and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

These 200 trains will run in addition to the premium passenger trains connecting New Delhi with 15 cities across India being run since May 12 and the Shramik Special trains ferrying stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns.

According to the national transporter, around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

The ministry of railways’ key train services, such as Duronto, Sampark Kranti, Jan Shatabdi and Poorva Express, are set to resume services from June 1 in the government’s bid to restore rail services across the country in a graded manner amid the coronavirus crisis.

All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu mobile application, the ministry has said. Passengers will also have to face masks at the entry and during travel, reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station and observe social distancing norms.

Only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets will be allowed to enter railway station and board trains, it has said.

According to the guideline of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train.

Here is the list of trains which will resume from June 1: