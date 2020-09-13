Vande Bharat and other special trains back on track | All you need to know

As Indian Railways has been calibrating its services post-lockdown, several trains, including India’s first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, is now back on track. Indian Railways resumed its services in May through Shramik Specials which were to ferry migrant workers to their home states. Following Shramik Specials, Indian Railways introduced several special trains, the latest being Vande Bharat.

Here are the latest updates on the resumption of railway services:

1. New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train is back on track from Saturday after a gap of 170 days. This train will run five days a week, except Mondays and Thursdays.

2. The occupancy of the Vande Bharat Express on day one was low, with only 2 per cent booking.

3. This is the first time the railways resumed Express services on an existing route. All 310 trains plying at present are special trains. Among these 310, there are 30 Rajdhani-type trains.

4. Another existing Vande Bharat route is between Delhi and Katra. Services on this route has not resumed yet.

5. 80 special trains started from September 12.

6. The railways said out of the 230 trains resumed earlier, the occupancy in 12 is very less. The railways will reduce the number of coaches in those trains.

7. In general, the occupancy in all these special trains is around 80 per cent.