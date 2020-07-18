Indian Railways moves to ease congestion on busy routes

“The railways plan to electrify and double the HDN and highly utilised networks (HUN) network, with a length of 34,642 km, by March 2024,” Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board added. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)

Indian Railways is carrying out work to reduce congestion on various routes, informed Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board while speaking to media.

“A total of 7 routes have been identified as High-Density Network (HDN), which has a total length of 11,295 km. There is 60 per cent traffic on these routes. Therefore, we are taking steps to reduce traffic on these routes,” he said.

“The railways plan to electrify and double the HDN and highly utilised networks (HUN) network, with a length of 34,642 km, by March 2024,” he added.

Yadav also talked about the steps about making the process transparent and informed that, “General Conditions of Contract (GCC) thoroughly revised; Bonus clause for early completion, EPC Standard Tender Documents, IR-Works Contract Management System an e-portal for handling all works contracts launched, Online drawings approval portal (E-DAS) made operational, Portal for E-Commissioner for Railway System sanctions.”