Home / India News / Indian Railways to resume some trains from tomorrow: Here’s what to keep in mind

Indian Railways to resume some trains from tomorrow: Here’s what to keep in mind

The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Updated: May 11, 2020 10:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Indian Railways will run 15 pair of trains in a gradual restart of operations from Tuesday 50 days after it stopped its passenger services amid the lockdown to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ministry of railways, all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train.

Here’s are some of the dos and don’ts as passengers trains resume from May 12:



* You will be able to book tickets from 4pm on May 11 and they will be available only on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in) or on its mobile app.

* You may not get any concession in the fare. There would be no provision of Tatkal and premium Tatkal accommodation. Also, no current booking will be allowed.

* Ticket booking services at stations will remain closed and no counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be issued.

* You may also get additional security measures on the tickets while booking.

* You will need a valid confirmed ticket to gain entry inside railway stations.

* You may have to reach the station at least an hour before departure to ensure security clearance, screening and other Covid-19 protocols.

* It will be mandatory for you to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

* You may not be given blankets and linen to reduce the chances of the spread of coronavirus. You may have to carry food with you as pantry cars won’t be functional on these trains.

* There will be special norms for air-conditioning inside coaches and temperatures will be kept slightly higher than the usual and maximum supply of only fresh air will be ensured.

