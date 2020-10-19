Sections
Home / India News / Indian Railways to run 392 special trains from Oct 20 to Nov 30

Indian Railways to run 392 special trains from Oct 20 to Nov 30



Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The decision was taken as the railways is expecting a rush in footfall during the festive season, the Railway ministry had recently said in a statement. (File photo for representation)

As India gears up for the festive season, the Indian Railways has decided to put into operation 392 special trains from October 20 till November 30 to make commute easy.



The 392 special trains will operate from Kolkata, Varanasi, Lucknow, Patna among other locations to deliver on the rising demand as festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt Puja are around the corner.

The railways has already started operations of over 300 express/mail trains which are now functioning on regularly in India.

These special trains will operate at a speed of 55 kmph and the fares applicable will be those of special trains, the Railway Board had said in a statement released earlier.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Indian Railways had to halt regular train services and is now running trains as per necessity and demand.

