Indian, Russian Navy to begin exercise in Bay of Bengal from Sept 4-5: Report

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said that India and the Russian Navy will begin the 11th edition of the Indra Navy exercise- a biennial maritime exercise in the Bay of Bengal from September 4 to September 5.

Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Russia’s capital Moscow, where the two ministers had a discussion about deepening defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries. He termed the meet with the Russian defence minister as ‘excellent’.

Singh, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday is on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) along with defence minister of seven member nations- Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India became a member of the SCO in 2017. Friday’s meeting is taking place amid a fierce border row between India and China, both members of the influential bloc.

Meanwhile, it was taken into account that Thursday’s meetings coincided with the Indra Navy exercises which will be conducted off the Straits of Malacca over the course of the next two days.

Singh noted that these naval exercises demonstrated the common interests of both the nations in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

