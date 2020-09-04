Sections
Home / India News / Indian, Russian Navy to begin exercise in Bay of Bengal from Sept 4-5: Report

Indian, Russian Navy to begin exercise in Bay of Bengal from Sept 4-5: Report

Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Russia’s capital Moscow, where the two ministers had a discussion about deepening defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajnath Singh noted that these naval exercises demonstrated the common interests of both the nations in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI Twitter. Representative image)

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said that India and the Russian Navy will begin the 11th edition of the Indra Navy exercise- a biennial maritime exercise in the Bay of Bengal from September 4 to September 5.

Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Russia’s capital Moscow, where the two ministers had a discussion about deepening defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries. He termed the meet with the Russian defence minister as ‘excellent’.

Singh, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday is on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) along with defence minister of seven member nations- Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India became a member of the SCO in 2017. Friday’s meeting is taking place amid a fierce border row between India and China, both members of the influential bloc.



Meanwhile, it was taken into account that Thursday’s meetings coincided with the Indra Navy exercises which will be conducted off the Straits of Malacca over the course of the next two days.

Singh noted that these naval exercises demonstrated the common interests of both the nations in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 15:14 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Sep 04, 2020 16:02 IST
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Sep 04, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties
Sep 04, 2020 16:18 IST
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020
Sep 04, 2020 16:16 IST
After argument over leave, UP constable fires at senior with service gun
Sep 04, 2020 16:15 IST
Sameera says hero called her ‘unapproachable’, never worked with her again
Sep 04, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.