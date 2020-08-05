Indian School of Business to help Andhra govt revive economy in post-Covid-19 world

Sections
On Wednesday, the state government entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the ISB to work with various departments for chalking out measures for economic recovery and growth monitoring.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:51 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh government will be helped by the ISB in reviving the state’s economy and to create jobs in the state in the post-Covid-19 scenario. (PTI PHOTO.)

Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB), one of the prestigious business schools in the country, will help the Andhra Pradesh government in reviving the state’s economy and generation of employment in the state in the post-Covid-19 scenario.

Chief executive officer of the state economic development board (EDB) J V N Subramanyam and ISB dean Prof Rajendra Srivastava exchanged the MoU in the presence of state industries and commerce minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy.

Reddy told reporters later that the ISB would be the knowledge partner of the state government to work on various initiatives such as skill development, e-governance, turning Vishakhapatnam into a growth engine and improving value addition in food processing etc.”



He said the ISB would nurture a think tank by setting up a policy lab called “GoAP-ISB Policy Lab,” a public policy laboratory to drive evidence-based policy decisions. “It aims to create a Knowledge Bank for strategic planning, policy analysis, data analytics and action-research essential for sustaining high rates of growth,” he said.

The policy lab would also focus on investment flows, employment generation and wealth creation. “The lab will be modelled on the lines of Policy Lab in the UK cabinet and would enable greater synergistic functioning of departments and work towards the objective of economic monitoring, recovery, and development,” the minister said.

Special chief secretary, industries and commerce Karikal Valaven, secretary of information technology-enabled services and communications Bhanuprakash Yetaru and managing director of AP state skill development corporation Arja Sreekanth were also present at the event.

