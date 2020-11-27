Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Indian stocks head for best weekly streak since July ahead of GDP

Indian stocks head for best weekly streak since July ahead of GDP

Surging inflows from foreign investors have helped drive Indian equities higher even with the economy probably in its first technical recession since at least 1996.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:25 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C,

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 44,269.34 as of 9:53 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was also flat. Both indexes are trading close to record highs set Tuesday. (Bloomberg)

India stocks headed for a fourth straight week of gains, the longest streak since July, as investors assess the pace of economic recovery.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 44,269.34 as of 9:53 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was also flat. Both indexes are trading close to record highs set Tuesday.

Surging inflows from foreign investors have helped drive Indian equities higher even with the economy probably in its first technical recession since at least 1996. While signs of a recovery are emerging, a report after markets close today will show gross domestic product contracted 8.2% in the quarter through September, according to economists’ estimates.

“Our view is that portfolio inflows and local equities will hold up as investors’ appetite for risk increases amid a global economic recovery,” Shilan Shah, an economist at Capital Economics (Asia) Pte Ltd. wrote in a note.

Net foreign equity purchases of $14.5 billion so far this year through Nov. 25 are already the most since 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The addition of 12 Indian stocks to MSCI Inc.’s global standard indexes in its quarterly review, effective from Nov. 30, may also help boost inflows.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose by two basis points to 5.89%, while the rupee strengthened 0.1% to 73.7988 per US dollar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:56 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:59 IST
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

A feminine text cannot fail to be volcanic, and so it is with this one
Nov 27, 2020 12:01 IST
Stockholm’s ‘corona cabbies’ drive to collect Covid-19 swabs
Nov 27, 2020 12:00 IST
‘It’s unfair on him’: Manjrekar feels India batsman was hard done by
Nov 27, 2020 11:57 IST
Farmers’ protest: Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border to remain closed, says DMRC
Nov 27, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.