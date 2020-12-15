Indians among top nationalities considering a working holiday trip

The survey revealed that 63% Indian travellers would like to extend any business trips to also enjoy leisure time at the destination. (Courtesy- Happynews.com)

A survey conducted by Booking.com has revealed that 68% Indian travellers have already considered booking a stay in order to work from a different destination. Indian travellers are second on the list after 69% travellers from Thailand to have considered a working trip. The survey revealed that 2021 could bring a significant rise in travellers looking to take longer trips that combine work and leisure due to the freedom of working from anywhere.

The survey was conducted among a random sample of adults who travelled for business or leisure in the past 12 months, and must be planning to travel in the next 12 months after the travel restrictions are lifted. 20,934 respondents across 28 countries and territories, including about a thousand from India, polled in the online survey in July this year.

The survey revealed that 63% Indian travellers would like to extend any business trips to also enjoy leisure time at the destination.

“Working from home during the pandemic has allowed many to be released from the daily grind and commute to and from the office. And it now seems people may be reluctant to go back to their old routines. With the possibility of remote working becoming a long-term reality, it’s looking promising for those who are able to travel and set up their office anywhere – from a desk overlooking a serene lake setting to swapping your mountain screensaver for a real-life Himalayan backdrop. Bye-bye 9 to 5: work from wherever you want seems to be the new normal,” said the online travel agency’s spokesperson.

Also Read: Google says 3 days a week in office, rest can be work from home

The survey also said that travel platforms and places to stay will prioritise showcasing home office necessities and Wi-Fi speed in an attempt to attract this new wave of digital nomads.

Bookings.com also predicted that 2021 could bring a significant rise in travellers looking to take longer trips that combine work and leisure.

Commenting on the findings of the research, Ritu Mehrotra, country manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Booking.com said, “Remote working is becoming a long term reality as health and safety is a top priority in the current environment. To break the monotony of working from home, travellers want to escape to a destination where they can easily blend leisure with business.”