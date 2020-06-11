Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Indigestion drug may help treat Covid-19 symptoms, say researchers

Indigestion drug may help treat Covid-19 symptoms, say researchers

For the findings, the scientists from Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory Cancer Centre in the US picked 10 people who developed Covid-19 infection.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medics arrive to take samples of suspected Covid-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital, in New Delhi on June 10. (PTI Photo)

A new research examined a medicine used for gastric troubles on Covid-19 patients to see its effects in subsiding the symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

The patients who were experiencing cough or shortness of breath, felt better after taking famotidine, which is safely used for suppression of gastric acid production, the research said.

The research has been published in medical journal Gut. Scientists believe this will help patients who are under home quarantine.

Famotidine is often given to people who experience indigestion. It is taken in doses of 20-160 mg, up to four times a day, for the treatment of acid reflux and heartburn.



For the findings, the scientists from Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory Cancer Centre in the US picked 10 people (six men; four women) who developed Covid-19 infection.

The severity of five cardinal symptoms - cough; shortness of breath; fatigue; headache and loss of taste/smell as well as general unwellness - was measured using a version of a 4-point scale normally applied to assess the severity of cancer symptoms (ECOG PS).

All started taking famotidine when they were feeling very poorly with Covid-19. The most frequently used dose was 80 mg taken three times a day, with the average treatment period lasting 11 days.

The findings showed that all 10 patients said that symptoms quickly improved within 24-48 hours of starting famotidine and had mostly cleared up after 14 days. Scientists said that the medicine reduced the level of acid in stomach.

However, they say the medicine helps Covid-19 patients, more work is needed to take a closer look at the clinical relevance of famotidine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fake currency with face value of Rs55 crore seized in Pune
Jun 11, 2020 11:42 IST
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace races with ‘Black Live Matter’ scheme on car
Jun 11, 2020 11:42 IST
Kurla resident granted anticipatory bail after he agrees to carry out social responsibility
Jun 11, 2020 11:40 IST
Gurdeepp Kohli did monotonous work on TV: ‘TRP chase is killing vision’
Jun 11, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.