IndiGo issues advisory to carry RT-PCR report while travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, 3 states

It also suggested that passengers without negative RT-PCR reports can undergo the test at the concerned airports at their own cost.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IndiGo has also published a state-wise requirement on its website. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

India’s budget airline IndiGo on Friday issued an advisory for passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa. The airline has advised the travellers to carry negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, starting November 25.

It also suggested that passengers without negative RT-PCR reports can undergo the test at the concerned airports at their own cost. “Effective 25th November, passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa are encouraged to carry RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours,” the advisory shared from its official Twitter handle read.

IndiGo has also published a state-wise requirement on its website. Aarogya setu App has already been made compulsory at several airports and passengers go through thermal screening before boarding their flight. The airline issued the advisory in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the several states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Also Read | SpiceJet shares surge to 50%, Indigo up 29% in November

Gujarat health department announced that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of 1,607 Covid-19 cases and 16 new fatalities, taking overall caseload and deaths to 2,05,116 and 3,938 respectively. According to the latest report, Delhi on Friday recorded 5,482 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 5.56 lakh cases, and 98 related deaths.

The central government informed the Supreme Court that 10 States have contributed to almost 77 per cent of active Covid caseload in the country. The 10 states contributing the majority of the cases include Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh among others.

