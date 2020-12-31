IndiGo says its servers have been breached in hacking incident

India’s biggest airliner IndiGo on Thursday said that some of its servers were recently subjected to a hacking incident earlier in December and some of its data servers could have been breached due to the hacking. IndiGo also informed customers that there are possibilities that some internal documents hackers may upload on public websites and platforms.

IndiGo in its press release said, “We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact.”

The statement further added, “There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms. We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail.”

IndiGo said it is in constant discussions with legal experts and law enforcement officials to ensure that the damage is contained.

Cyberattacks on servers of financial institutions, medical services, aviation companies, media businesses and other institutions saw a rise during the pandemic. Vaccine research and financial institutions were subject to hacking and malware attacks over the past few months.