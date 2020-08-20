Indira Rasoi scheme launched in Rajasthan for affordable food to needy: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The food served in the Indira Rasoi scheme will have 100 gms of pulses, 100 gms of vegetables, 250 gms chapatti and pickles. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched the Indira Rasoi scheme that will provide poor and needy people with nutritious and quality food at Rs 8 per plate in urban areas.

How much does Indira Rasoi scheme cost?

Each plate of food will be priced at Rs 20, the state government will grant subsidy of Rs 12 per plate with an estimated expenditure of Rs 100 crore every year.

What all will be included in the Indira Rasoi plate for people?

Under the scheme, fresh and nutritious food will be provided at Rs 8 per plate. It will have 100 gms of pulses, 100 gms of vegetables, 250 gms chapatti and pickles. The menu can be altered as per the local requirement recommended by the district-level committees.

How many people are expected to benefit from Indira Rasoi scheme?

It is expected, that under the scheme, food will be served to 1.34 lakh people per day in the state.

Where will the scheme be implemented in Rajasthan?

The scheme will be rolled in 213 urban local bodies of the state, which include 10 locations each in the state capital’s Jaipur municipal corporation greater and heritage area.

When will the food be served under Indira Rasoi scheme?

The food will be made available from 8.30 am till 1 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm.

Who can help fund this scheme?

Individuals or institutions can provide financial aid to CM Relief Fund or at district collector offices for this scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)