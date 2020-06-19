Sections
Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is “serious” and defending the country is “most important”. (ANI file photo)

Amid the Indo-China border standoff, the Ram Mandir trust has put on hold its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is “serious” and defending the country is “most important”.

The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Expressing concern over the killing of Indian soldiers, the trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year, said a new date will be decided soon.



“The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially,” Anil Mishra, member of the trust told PTI.

The trust also paid tributes to the soldiers. Meanwhile, different Hindu organisations staged protests against China in Ayodhya.

While Hindu Mahasabha activists burned the Chinese flag, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and smashed Chinese-made products.

