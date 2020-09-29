Sections
Home / India News / Indore allows reopening of religious places with Covid-19 guidelines

Indore allows reopening of religious places with Covid-19 guidelines

Collector Manish Singh has issued orders stating that religious places can be opened for the public while following social distancing norms and wearing face masks.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Indore

On Monday, Indore reported 449 new Covid-19 cases, taking the district count to 23,524. (HT Photo)

Indore administration allowed reopening of religious places for devotees by issuing guidelines in view of Covid-19 pandemic on Monday.

Collector Manish Singh has issued orders stating that religious places can be opened for the public while following social distancing norms and wearing face masks.

Entry to the sanctum sanctorum will be restricted to all major religious sites and darshan can be done from outside.

The district administration has given permission to the vendors of night chowpati in Sarafa on the condition of take-away.

On Monday, Indore reported 449 new Covid-19 cases, taking the district count to 23,524.

With seven new deaths, 558 people here have succumbed to the disease so far.

