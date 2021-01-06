Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea rejected by Indore court

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea rejected by Indore court

Faruqui and four other stand-up comedians were arrested on January 1 for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:55 IST

By Neha Jain, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Indore

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday rejected bail applications of Munawar Faruqui and four other stand-up comedians arrested on January 1 for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event.

Government lawyer Vimal Kumar Mishra said the state told the court that a similar case was lodged against Faruqui in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. “The court rejected the bail applications of the comedians given the seriousness of the case.”

Faruqui, Nalin Yadav, Edvin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, and Priyam Vyas were arrested after a Hindu group created a ruckus during the event alleging they made insulting remarks against Hindu Gods and Union home minister Amit Shah. They were later sent in judicial custody until January 13.

The five have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
by HT Correspondent, Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14
by Reuters
Shilpa Shetty shares her mantra for 2021
by Nishtha Grover
Goa’s Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
The White Tiger first reviews are in, critics call it roaring success
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.