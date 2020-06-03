Sections
Indore reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 3,597

Indore reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 3,597

Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Indore

At least 27 persons from the district had tested positive for the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,597 in the region, the official said. (ANI file photo)

With 27 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district rose to 3,597 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 27 persons from the district had tested positive for the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,597 in the region, the official said.

Moreover, three persons have reportedly died of the infection at different hospitals in the district, which has reported 141 deaths so far, he said.



According to the data, a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient, who had died at a private hospital in the city on May 14, was among the latest casualties, the official said.

A total of 2,132 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the district so far, he added.

The Indore district administration has drawn flak for delaying the reports of deaths in the region.

The Congress and NGOs have alleged that the health department was sharing data about deaths “at its convenience”, raising doubts about the authenticity of the information.

