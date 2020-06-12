Sections
Home / India News / Info on casualties involving Army in J&K adverse for ops, says CIC

Info on casualties involving Army in J&K adverse for ops, says CIC

Of the 50 requests from the then state government for prosecuting the personnel, 47 were denied, according to the Centre’s response to a question tabled in Rajya Sabha in 2018.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 04:43 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Army jawans approaching an encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian in south Kashmir. (ANI File Photo/Representative Image)

The Central Information Commission (CIC) last week rejected a plea under the Right To Information (RTI) Act seeking details of the Centre’s denial of permission to prosecute army personnel involved in 47 cases of alleged death/injuries caused during operations between 2001 and 2016. It may “compound the situation of unrest and instigate festering emotions in the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state, in addition to having international ramifications”, it said while rejecting the plea.

CIC said “disclosure of the operational details will adversely impact security and strategic preparedness of the armed forces”. HT has seen a copy of the order.

Of the 50 requests from the then state government for prosecuting the personnel, 47 were denied, according to the Centre’s response to a question tabled in Rajya Sabha in 2018.

Venkatesh Nayak, programme head at the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (an NGO) and a RTI activist, who sought the info in February 2018, said he took the matter to CIC after defence ministry and army refused details.



CIC has directed the ministry to provide an affidavit to Nayak saying there are “no official records containing details of procedure or norms, criteria and standard that is to be followed by the Ministry while deciding the evidence submitted by the government of J&K government in prosecution sanction cases”.

It asked the ministry to submit in writing it is the competent authority to sanction or deny permission to prosecute accused army personnel.

CIC said the request for details have to be weighed on the scale of relativity of larger good between alleged victims and that of the state. Lawyer Navdeep Singh, a former reservist, said the decision on whether to prosecute or not will vary. “So, it is not surprising that there is no singular procedure,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Jun 12, 2020 06:07 IST
Over 3.57 lakh families to get free foodgrain for two months in Rajasthan
Jun 12, 2020 06:05 IST
12 more deaths, 389 new cases, Haryana’s tally close to 6,000 now
Jun 12, 2020 05:58 IST
Covid-19 may push millions of children into underage labour, warns UN
Jun 12, 2020 05:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.