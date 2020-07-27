Sections
Home / India News / Infrastructure push can ‘reignite’ economic growth: RBI Governor

Infrastructure push can ‘reignite’ economic growth: RBI Governor

The RBI governor said the infrastructure space could act as a force multiplier for the economy, adding that a big push to certain targeted mega projects can “reignite” the economic growth.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (ANI)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address to India Inc at a CII event, Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments.

The infrastructure space, he said, could act as a force multiplier for the economy, adding that a big push to certain targeted mega projects can “reignite” the economic growth. Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened up new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the sector is emerging as a bright spot and “fortune is shifting in favour of the farm sector in the economy”.

He noted that 1 per cent increase in global value chain participation can boost per capita income level of a country by more than 1 per cent.



The central bank governor further said that it may be necessary to focus on greater strategic trade integration, including in the form of early completion of free trade agreements with the US, EU and the UK.

With regard to forex rate, Das said the RBI has no fixed target for the rupee but will monitor undue volatility.

The RBI Governor assured the industry that the central bank will not hesitate to take steps as and when required amid challenges and will remain extremely vigilant.

He said that various liquidity measures taken by the central bank have revived the corporate bond market. Corporate bond issuance has touched Rs 1 lakh crore in the first quarter, much higher than the same period a year ago, Das said.

The RBI Governor said he has advised banks to undertake a stress test and raise capital proactively to meet challenges.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three persons get buried in debris due to landslide in Pithoragarh, rescue operations on
Jul 27, 2020 14:53 IST
‘BCCI withdrawing women’s team from England tour not negligence’
Jul 27, 2020 14:45 IST
Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging, traffic jams in parts of Mumbai
Jul 27, 2020 14:44 IST
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Jul 27, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.