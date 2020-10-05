Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras

AAP leader Sanjay Singh went to Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim. (Photo: HT)

Ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi leader Sanjay Singh at Hathras on Monday when he was speaking to media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim who died of her injuries in Delhi on September 29.

The police has detained one Deepak Sharma, identified as the attacker. Interrogation is on.

The AAP leader’s visit to Hathras comes a day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family. A day before Azad’s visit, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members.