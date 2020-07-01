INS criticises China restrictions on Indian media

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) criticised on Tuesday the decision by the Chinese government to restrict access to Indian newspapers and media websites

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) criticised on Tuesday the decision by the Chinese government to restrict access to Indian newspapers and media websites and said that access to virtual private networks had also been blocked.

In a statement, INS president Shailesh Gupta said the action of the Chinese government was uncalled for.

Access to Indian newspapers and media websites through VPN was stopped using a “technologically advanced firewall”, the statement added.

Gupta “strongly urged” the Indian government to ban all access to Chinese media in India and call off collaborations made by China in Indian media companies forthwith.

The statement came amid a stand-off between India and China and escalating tensions between the two neighb