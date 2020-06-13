Sections
'Insanity is doing the same thing…': Rahul's dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases

‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet comes on the day India reported 11,455 new Covid-19 cases and 386 deaths, taking its infection tally to 308,993 and its toll to 8,884.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday used a quote, often misattributed to Albert Einstein, to hit out at the government over its lockdown strategy to point out that the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has not been halted because of the restrictions.

The former Congress president also used graphs showing the rise in Covid-19 cases during the last four phases of the national lockdown.

”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” Gandhi tweeted.

His tweet came on a day India reported 11,455 new Covid-19 cases and 386 deaths, taking its infection tally to 308,993 and its toll to 8,884.



On Friday, he had criticised the government’s Covid-19 containment efforts and alleged that India’s fast rise among the nations worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic across the world was due to a “lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

Rahul Gandhi had also used a graph to show India overtaking other badly-affected countries with a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“India is firmly on it’s (sic) way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” he had tweeted on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioning the Centre’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

He has alleged that the lockdown imposed to contain the rise of Covid-19 cases and the subsequent phase-wise unlocking to revive economic activity in the country was ill-timed.

He had posted graphs to back up his claim that some of the other worst-hit countries in the west had timed their lockdowns and its easing and their strategy was much better than India’s.

