Instruct civic bodies to provide safety gear to their employees: HC to Maha govt

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:58 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday directed Maharashtra government to instruct all civic bodies across the state to ensure that personal protective equipment (PPE) kits such as gloves, hand sanitiser, etc; are provided to all their employees, who are at the frontline battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Justice Ravindra Gauge also directed all the municipal corporations and civic councils to ensure that none of the employees contract Covid-19 on account of the non-availability of PPE kits.

The judge gave the order while hearing a petition filed by Maharashtra State Municipal Council Employees and Cadre Employees Union.

The civic employees’ union had filed the petition seeking a direction for the state government to extend insurance coverage to all municipal workers across the state on the lines being provided to corona warriors in the healthcare sector under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.



The union also complained about the lack of adequate PPE kits for civic employees performing public duties.

Advocate Amit Deshpande, who appeared on behalf of the union, pointed out that no safety equipment such as gloves or hand sanitisers were being provided to civic employees required to collect municipal solid waste and bio-medical waste.

Deshpande urged the court to direct the state government to issue necessary instructions to all civic bodies across the state to provide PPE kits and other necessary equipment for municipal employees.

Government pleader DR Kale, however, maintained that the municipal corporations and councils were mandated and obliged to provide necessary safety gear to their employees.

