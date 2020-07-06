‘Integrity doubtful’: Officer killed in Kanpur had warned about fellow policeman

One of the policemen killed in Bikru village in rural Kanpur had alerted his senior that station officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari was saving gangster Vikas Dubey, the man behind the brutal killing of eight cops.

Circle Officer Devendra Mishra, who was killed along with seven of his men, had sent a special report on March 14 this year to then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) which said that Twari’s inaction could lead to something major.

Almost prophetic Mishra mentioned in the report, which is in possession of HT, that Tiwari’s integrity was doubtful, and he was sympathetic to the gangster. Mishra also said that Tiwari tries to save Dubey. Officials now admit in private that Mishra was regularly complaining about Tiwari to then SSP.

The officials said Mishra asked for preliminary enquiry (PE) against Tiwari eight times; he sent the special report the ninth time based on his findings. Questions are now being asked as to why the then SSP did not act against Tiwari or initiate tough action against Dubey whom Mishra described as “one of most hardened criminals”.

ADG Kanpur Jai Narayan Singh said that the report has been brought to his knowledge and he has asked for all the documents for examination. “If the report is true it is damning,” he said.

The special report was sent on basis of Mishra’s review of a case lodged against Dubey this year under Section 386 (extortion), and other sections pertaining to threat, intimidation and violence. Mishra mentioned in the report that there were 150 criminal cases of heinous nature registered against the gangster. “He (Dubey) killed a man in Shivli police station, I had instructed SO Chaubeypur to initiate strict action against such a hardened criminal. I have already spoken you (SSP) about the criminal and the case,” he said in the report.

During the review, Mishra outlined that the investigating officer of case, Azhar Ishrat, had dropped Section 386 and mentioned in his report that the case pertained to an old rivalry. While Mishra said he had communicated the lapse and asked for action, Ishrat told him that Tiwari had told him to do so.

In such a scenario, the integrity of the SO was clearly doubtful, he said, adding that he had learnt from other mediums that Tiwari is in regular touch with Dubey. “If SO Chaubeypur doesn’t mend his ways a major happening could take place. As for getting the Section 386 dropped I recommend action against SO Chaubeypur,” he said in the report.

The Chaubeypur SO, for the record, was beaten up by Dubey a day before the killing of the policemen when he went to Bikru with Rahul Tiwari who had filed a complaint of attempt to murder against the dreaded criminal. He hid the incident from his superiors and did not register Rahul’s case, which eventually was lodged following intervention of Mishra, the investigation has revealed.

Tiwari is currently under investigation and has been suspended.

Mishra had also unearthed a gambling den last month in Chaubeypur with SHO Shivrajpur Mahesh Yadav, who was among those killed on Thursday. And in his report sent to then SSP, he had mentioned it was being run under Tiwari’s patronage. Officials admit that Tiwari and Mishra had extremely strained working ties and the latter was closely monitoring the Chaubeypur SO’s activities.