Intense western disturbance to bring rain to plains, heavy snowfall to Western Himalayas

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail are also likely at some places over Jammu Division, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh on December 11 and 12

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 08:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thunderstorms and lightning with hail is expected in many parts of Jammu, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on December 11 and 12 and light rain in Delhi between December 11 night and December 12noon. (HT file)

Thunderstorms and lightning with hail is expected in many parts of Jammu, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on December 11 and 12 and light rain in Delhi between December 11 night and December 12noon, according to the India Meteorological Department.

This is due to the influence of an intense western disturbance which will affect the Western Himalayan region and the north-western plains. Under the influence of the western disturbance and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over northwest Himalayas at middle-tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread rain and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during December 8 and 9.

In quick succession, a fresh western disturbance, its induced cyclonic circulation and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is likely to cause widespread rain and snowfall over J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh scattered rain or snowfall is likely over Uttarakhand during December 11 and 12.

Scattered rainfall is also very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the same period. Heavy rain or snow is likely over J&K, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on December 11 and 12 and over Himachal Pradesh on December 12.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail are also likely at some places over Jammu Division, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh on December 11 and 12. “We are expecting light rain and thundershowers in Delhi from December 11. This is mainly because of a very intense western disturbance which will bring heavy snow to the hills and rain to the plains,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree C once the western disturbance passes by December 13 or 14.

