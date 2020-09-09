Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Intensify contact tracing in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj’: Yogi Adityanath

‘Intensify contact tracing in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj’: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister said people should be made aware of measures for protection from Covid-19. He directed officials to consistently increase the number of beds in L-2 (level 2) and L-3 (level 3) Covid hospitals.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath said the chief minister’s helpline should be used to get information about the condition of health of the patients under home isolation. (Photo @CMOfficeUP)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said contact tracing played an important role in checking the spread of Covid-19 and the same should be intensified further in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Prayagraj.

Reviewing the Unlock-4 situation at a high level meeting at his Lok Bhavan office, the CM also said contract tracing work should be done in a well organised manner.

“Contact tracing has an important role in controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection. This work should be conducted in a systematic and effective manner. In Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kanpur, contact tracing should be increased,” a statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Underscoring that they are working on a strategy, the CM said the government was committed to protecting the people from Covid-19 and providing better facilities for their medical treatment.



The chief minister said people should be made aware of measures for protection from Covid-19. He directed officials to consistently increase the number of beds in L-2 (level 2) and L-3 (level 3) Covid hospitals.

The work to increase manpower in Covid hospitals should be expedited by imparting training to doctors and paramedical staff, he said. He also said arrangements for providing PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, gloves, masks and sanitisers should be made to ensure protection of medical staff from Covid-19.

Yogi said the chief minister’s helpline should be used to get information about the condition of health of the patients under home isolation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Four policemen arrested for assaulting a 22-year-old to death in Mumbai’s Juhu area
Sep 10, 2020 00:23 IST
Highest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai
Sep 10, 2020 00:16 IST
BMC razes, Kangana Ranaut dares as row with Maharashtra government escalates
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
Another testing high as cases breach 200k
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.