Sections
Home / India News / Inter-ministerial talks begin on SOPs for schools, Metro trains

Inter-ministerial talks begin on SOPs for schools, Metro trains

The biggest issue, according to one of the officials, is crowd management in metro and suburban rails while children’s safety would be of paramount importance in the schools.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to officials, the discussions indicate that the Centre is preparing to further ease restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Narendra Modi government has initiated inter-ministerial discussions for framing the standard operating procedures to resume schools, metro rails and Mumbai suburban trains but a time table for the same has not been fixed, officials involved in the discussions said.

The biggest issue, according to one of the officials, is crowd management in metro and suburban rails while children’s safety would be of paramount importance in the schools.

The discussions are being held among officials from the railway, urban development, health ministries along with the department of school education.

According to officials, the discussions indicate that the Centre is preparing to further ease restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.



The Centre is likely to advise senior citizens, pregnant women and people with existing illnesses to avoid travel in metro and suburban trains.

The guidelines may also talk about cleaning of rakes and stations thoroughly after daily services.

Some of the ideas being discussed also include ensuring staggered entry of passengers to the stations, and allowing travel only if people are using face cover/masks.

“While the rail ministry is running trains—both Shramik specials and AC trains—with strict health safety rules, in metro and local trains we expect more crowd. So, we have to ensure higher safety measures,” said an official.

“We are still discussing ideas how to overcome this challenge of maintaining social distancing in metro and suburban trains. Both services, especially the Mumbai suburban rails see a heavy rush of passengers,” said another official.

On Thursday, the ministry of health and family welfare had issued the SOPs for reopening offices, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and cinema halls, ahead of the reopening of these places on June 8.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

316 fresh infections take Haryana Covid-19 tally to 3,597
Jun 06, 2020 01:23 IST
Head constable tests positive for Covid after death; Mumbai Police toll at 20
Jun 06, 2020 01:17 IST
Thane records five Covid deaths, 152 new cases
Jun 06, 2020 01:15 IST
10 days on, Assam gas well blowout still ‘uncontrolled’, Singapore experts yet to reach
Jun 06, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.