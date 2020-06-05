Inter-ministerial talks begin on SOPs for schools, Metro trains

According to officials, the discussions indicate that the Centre is preparing to further ease restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Narendra Modi government has initiated inter-ministerial discussions for framing the standard operating procedures to resume schools, metro rails and Mumbai suburban trains but a time table for the same has not been fixed, officials involved in the discussions said.

The biggest issue, according to one of the officials, is crowd management in metro and suburban rails while children’s safety would be of paramount importance in the schools.

The discussions are being held among officials from the railway, urban development, health ministries along with the department of school education.

According to officials, the discussions indicate that the Centre is preparing to further ease restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Centre is likely to advise senior citizens, pregnant women and people with existing illnesses to avoid travel in metro and suburban trains.

The guidelines may also talk about cleaning of rakes and stations thoroughly after daily services.

Some of the ideas being discussed also include ensuring staggered entry of passengers to the stations, and allowing travel only if people are using face cover/masks.

“While the rail ministry is running trains—both Shramik specials and AC trains—with strict health safety rules, in metro and local trains we expect more crowd. So, we have to ensure higher safety measures,” said an official.

“We are still discussing ideas how to overcome this challenge of maintaining social distancing in metro and suburban trains. Both services, especially the Mumbai suburban rails see a heavy rush of passengers,” said another official.

On Thursday, the ministry of health and family welfare had issued the SOPs for reopening offices, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and cinema halls, ahead of the reopening of these places on June 8.