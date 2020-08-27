Sections
Home / India News / Inter-state bus service resumes in Chhattisgarh, guidelines issued

Inter-state bus service resumes in Chhattisgarh, guidelines issued

As per the guidelines, buses will only stop at places which have been decided by the transport department.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:41 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Raipur

File photo: Passengers boarding buses. (Hindustan Times)

Chhattisgarh government resumed inter-state public transport, along with vehicles covered under All India Tourist permit, in the state from Thursday. The guidelines for the movement of buses have been issued by the Chhattisgarh transport department which states that buses will only stop at places which have been decided by the department.

The order in this regard was released by the transport commissioner on Wednesday. The official said that bus operators have been instructed to keep a record of the route. No e-pass is required for the journey but the contact details of every passenger should be maintained so that it can be presented before the district administration for any contact tracing.

During the entire duration of the journey, the passengers, bus staff and drivers will have to cover their faces. Other than that, while boarding or de-boarding the bus, physical and social distancing norms will need to be followed.

Also read: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 Covid-19 cases



“Buses should be sanitized with sodium hypochlorite... During the travel, every norm mentioned by the government should be followed. Cigarette, paan, gutka, tobacco consumption is restricted in the driver’s cabin and if there is no driver cabin, then it will be created by plastic,” the state government said in the release.



Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh reported 1,209 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally in the state to 24,386. Covid-19 death toll stands at 229 in the state. As many as 413 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the viral infection. Raipur, the worst-hit district, reported 514 new patients, taking the case tally in the district to 8,632.

The district has witnessed 121 deaths so far.

Other districts where new patients were detected included Durg (112), Raigarh (70), Rajnandgaon (47), Mahasamund (36), Bijapur (28), Bilaspur (24), Bastar (23), Narayanpur (21), Bemetara (20), Surguja (20), Dhamtari (18), Kanker (14), Balod (13) and Balodabazar (13).

Twelve cases each were reported from Janjgir-Champa and Mungeli districts, 11 from Surajpur, nine from Kabirdham, seven each from Kondgaon and Sukma districts, six from Dantewada, three from Balrampur while one case each came from Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Jashpur districts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Inter-state bus service resumes in Chhattisgarh, guidelines issued
Aug 27, 2020 13:41 IST
Congress seniors demoralised Rahul Gandhi more than Modi-Shah, BJP: Shiv Sena
Aug 27, 2020 13:38 IST
Rhea Chakraborty shares video of her father being mobbed by the media
Aug 27, 2020 13:33 IST
BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 vacancies for HODs in engineering departments of polytechnic colleges notified
Aug 27, 2020 13:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.