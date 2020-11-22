‘Interfaith marriages in families of BJP leaders examples of Love Jihad?” questions Bhupesh Baghel

Raising questions on the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and law on inter-faith marriages, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked whether inter-religion marriages in families of BJP leaders fall under the definition of ‘’love jihad’’.

“Family members of several BJP leaders have also performed inter-religion marriages. I ask BJP leaders if these marriages come under the definition of ‘love jihad’?” Baghel asked while speaking to media persons on Saturday.

The statement came after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb “love jihad” and forcible religious conversion.

Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against ‘’love jihad’’.

Commenting over CM’s statement, senior BJP leader and former minister Ajay Chandrakar said that the CM should not make personnel comment over the issue.

“The law is yet to be formed by the governments and without reading the draft of the law, Chhattisgarh CM should avoid making personal comments... The statement made by the CM is below the belt,” said Chandrakar.