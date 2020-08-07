International arrivals made easy with online filing of self declaration and exemption forms

It is mandatory for India bound travellers to fill up self declaration forms. (PTI Photo)

Travelling is likely to become a bit easier for international passengers arriving in India from August 8 when Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) launches a portal allowing online filling of the mandatory self-declaration forms and applications for exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine.

This is DIAL’s joint initiative with the ministry of civil aviation, ministry of health, ministry of external affairs and various state governments. This facility will go online from August 8 for the benefit of all international arriving passengers, according to an official statement from civil and aviation ministry.

“This will help in making passengers’ journey more convenient and comfortable in a contactless way as they won’t have to fill the physical copies of the forms on arrival,” it said.

As per the current rules, all international passengers arriving in India have to undergo seven days of paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

The statement added that the new facility for online self-declaration and quarantine exemption application will help officials take a swift and informed decision on granting exemption and on the latest health condition of the arriving passenger.

Passengers seeking exemption under the five specific categories recently notified by the government will need to fill the e-form available on the website of Delhi Airport “www.newdelhiairport.in”. They will have to attach supporting documents, including a copy of their passports, at least 72 hours before boarding their flights. However, there is no such time capping for the self-declaration form, the statement says.

Exemption from institutional quarantine can be availed by fliers falling in any of the five categories - Pregnant women, fliers with a case of immediate death in the family, fliers suffering from serious illness (description to be provided), parents accompanied by children below 10 years and Covid-19 negative passengers certified through RT-PCR test conducted not more than 96 hours before departure.

“This process will help passengers avoid the hassle of providing the same set of information and documents to different authorities, multiple times as the online portal has the smart option to autofill the second application using the previous application’s request number,” the statement says detailing the features of the portal.

In another important interfacing to streamline operations, all applications will get auto-routed to the respective state government depending upon the first port of arrival. Similarly, all self-declaration applications will be routed to Airport Health Organization (APHO), under ministry of health.

Making the process hassle and contact free, passengers will be emailed a copy of approval or rejection of exemption requests on specific grounds.

“Those who would be given exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at the transfer area after landing at Delhi Airport, and walk out of the airport hassle-free,” the statement says.

The airport management authority and the government hopes that this process would not only help the flyers but also the authorities in completing the requisite formalities faster, reducing congestion at the arrival hall of the Airports, a crucial concern during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.