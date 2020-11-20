Sections
International community will emerge stronger, more resilient from Covid-19 crisis: President Kovind

President Kovind, while addressing an event, remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of humankind.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed optimism that the international community was very close to finding a solution to the coronavirus pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis.

According to an official statement, President Kovind, while addressing an event, remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of humankind.

“He further expressed his optimism that the international community was very close to finding a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis,” the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In a virtual ceremony, Kovind accepted credentials from the Hungarian envoy Andras Laszlo Kiraly, High Commissioner of the Maldives Hussain Niyaaz, Ambassador of Chad Soungui Ahmed and Ambassador of Tajikistan Lukmon.

On the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment, the statement said. He noted that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all the four countries and that the ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity, it said. Kovind also thanked their governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22, the statement said.

