International flight operations to remain suspended till June 30: DGCA

Domestic passenger flight services resumed in the country from Monday after a hiatus of two months since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

Updated: May 31, 2020 07:58 IST

By Press Trust of India |  Poste d by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

‘Unlock-1’ will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown in effect since March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights will continue till midnight on June 30, hours after the Home Ministry announced fresh guidelines pertaining to the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is once again reiterated that foreign airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations to or from India in due course,” the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Also read: Air India pilot tests Covid-19 positive, rescue flight to Moscow turned around

Domestic passenger flight services resumed in the country from Monday after a hiatus of two months since the lockdown was announced on March 25, when all scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India. International flights continue to remain suspended even now.

The Home Ministry on Saturday said ‘Unlock-1’ will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst pandemic-hit areas.



International air travel shall remain suspended, the MHA order said, adding that a decision on when to resume it would be taken after making an assessment of the situation.

