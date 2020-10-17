Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Air India Express will not take responsibility for onward connections’: Latest guidelines

‘Air India Express will not take responsibility for onward connections’: Latest guidelines

For passengers travelling to Kuala Lumpur, Air India Express has a new rule.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As countries are gradually opening their doors to foreign tourists, a lot of new rules and restrictions are coming into force. (PTI)

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, which is flying several international flights under Vande Bharat Mission has said it won’t accept passengers to Kuala Lumpur of their final destination is not Kuala Lumpur. “Air India Express will not take responsibility for any onward connections on other Carriers/ Airlines. IX is a point-to-point carrier and does not have an Interline/Codeshare agreement with any other Airlines. Hence, passengers who have booked on our flights shall ensure that they are holding visa and other travel-related documents requisitioned by the destination country,” it said.

 

 

In another tweet, the airline said it will not accept passengers whose final destination is not Kuala Lumpur, due to Covid-19 related restrictions.



Many passengers are halting at Kuala Lumpur before catching their flights to Australia.

India does not yet have a air bubble with Malaysia.

Interline flight is an agreement between airlines to coordinate passengers with an itinerary that uses multiple airlines, but there will be single check-in. Codeshare agreements are where one airline operates flights on behalf of another. In the aftermath of Covid-19, all countries have tightened rules to allow foreign travellers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Crime in Navi Mumbai on the rise during lockdown, up by 220 cases in 4 months
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Doubling time of Covid-19 cases slows down in Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.