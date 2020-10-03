International flights: Why these countries have objected to Indian flights in past

After months of shutdown, international flight gradually resumed services across the world with several conditions. This period of staggered reopening saw countries exercising their rights to bar flights coming from high-risk countries. Foreign flights have also been banned in the interest of the local airlines. After India started international flights as part of Vande Bharat Mission and air bubbles, several countries have so far objected to India’s flights. Later, some of the issues have been resolved.

Here is a list of the countries and why they objected

United States: In May, the US administration imposed restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission flights, saying the Indian government has been engaging in discriminatory treatment of American airlines by barring them from operating similar flights. The issue got resolved as India and the US set up air bubble under which airlines of both the countries will be able to carry passengers.

UAE: Soon after the United States, the United Arab Emirates raised a similar concern as India was not allowing any UAE flights. The UAE authorities in June said if Air India flights are carrying UAE nationals, then also special permission would be required. Following this, air bubble was set up with the UAE as well.

Hong Kong: Hong Kong banned Vande Bharat flights for a period of fortnight twice in August and September as passengers were found Covid-19 positive.

Dubai: Dubai banned Air India flights for Covid-19 concerns. Now it has asked the authorities to blacklist four Covid-19 testing centres when they check test report before allowing passengers to board.

Germany: There is currently no flight operational between India and Germany though the two countries have a bubble pact. Negotiations are on as Germany is not allowing Indian carriers to run as many flights as Lufthansa is flying.”As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them. Negotiations continue,” the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier said.