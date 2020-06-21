Sections
In pics: Undeterred by spine-chilling temperature, security personnel perform yoga  

 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at an altitude of 18,800 feet in North Sikkim on the occasion of International Yoga Day today.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Tims New Delhi

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet in sub-zero temperatures. (ANI)

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, people across the country were seen performing yoga asanas and pranayama. While some stayed indoors and followed this year’s theme ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family’, many others were seen performing pranayama in small groups, adhering social distancing norms at the same time. 

The spirit of Yoga Day was exhibited in Sikkim and Ladakh where security personnel were seen performing yoga in sub-zero temperature. 

Also read: In pics: India celebrates International Yoga Day 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic

ITBP personnel in Ladakh also followed suit and performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in freezing weather. 



Visuals also came in from across the country, showing security forces taking part in yoga events. Indian Army’s Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar today. 

In Uttarakhand, ITBP personnel were seen performing yoga at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Auli. 

Scored of leaders and politicians also performed pranayama in the spirit of International Day 2020 - from President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president JP Nadda to Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Giriraj Singh and Prakash Javadekar, among others. 

Ladakh: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel and Buddhist monks practice yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh. ( ANI )

Today marks the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day 2020 which saw people across the country take part in various yoga events to commemorate the day. International Yoga Day is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brainchild who proposed the idea in the year 2014, right after assuming charge as the prime minister during his first term.  

The prime minister rallied for the observance of a day dedicated to yoga and pranayama at the global level. International Yoga Day is observed every year since 2014 on June 21. 

