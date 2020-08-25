Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request in connection with money laundering case

A red notice has been issued to Nirav Modi’s wife by the Interpol. (File Photo )

The Interpol has issued a red notice against the wife of Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The notice has been issued in connection with money laundering case registered against Ami Modi in India. A red corner notice acts as international arrest warrant.

Ami had left India with Nirav Modi and other family members in first week of January, 2018, just before agencies started investigations in the PNB scam. It is alleged that she had gone to the US.

Ami was director in few companies which were allegedly used by Nirav Modi for laundering money.

The ED had named Ami as an accused in the PNB money-laundering case for the first time in March last year.

Nirav Modi was arrested in London by the Scotland Yard authorities in March 2019. He was declared an “economic fugitive offender” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act in December last year.

On June 8, a special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) ordered confiscation of movable and immovable properties belonging to Modi. The order was passed in accordance with section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing money laundering charges in the fraud case.

The fugitive businessman is fighting extradition to India. Earlier this month, a UK court remanded Modi to further remanded in custody until August 27.

The 49-year-old has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.