IPS officer Ashok Kumar to be Uttarakhand’s new DGP, to take charge on November 30

The order issued by secretary, state home department, Nitesh Kumar Jha stated that Kumar would take charge from present DGP Anil Kumar Raturi on November 30.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:27 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A native of Kurana village in Haryana’s Panipat district, Kumar joined the ranks of IPS in 1989 after cracking the UPSC. (HT PHOTO.)

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashok Kumar has been appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand

The state government issued an order in this regard on Friday evening. The order issued by secretary, state home department, Nitesh Kumar Jha stated that Kumar would take charge from present DGP Anil Kumar Raturi on November 30.

“Ashok Kumar was selected from a panel of three IPS officers as per the norms. The other two IPS officers in the panel were V Vinay Kumar and MA Ganapathy. Kumar will take charge on November 30 when Raturi retires,” stated Jha in the order.

Confirming the development, Ashok Kumar said, “The order has been issued but I will take charge on November 30. My main focus as DGP would be to maintain the law and order in the state and efficient handling of the disasters in hilly areas.”

A native of Kurana village in Haryana’s Panipat district, Kumar was born on November 11, 1963. He completed his school education from the village’s government school and then went on to pursue B.Tech and M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He then joined the ranks of IPS in 1989 after cracking the UPSC.

Kumar had served in undivided Uttar Pradesh and is currently holding the position of Director General (law and order) in the Uttarakhand police. He has served in the Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force on central deputation. He also served under the United Nations in Kosovo in 2001.

