Home / India News / Cop, brother of Assam Chief Secy arrested in police recruitment scam

Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who was serving as the superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district till his transfer on Sunday, was arrested by the criminal investigation department (CID) on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:07 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The written exam to select 597 sub-inspectors (SI) to Assam Police was cancelled on September 20 after the question paper was leaked. The exam will now be held on November 22. (assampolice.gov.in)

A senior police officer who is suspected to have played a key role in the Assam Police job recruitment scam was arrested on Thursday, police said.

“Kumar Sanjit Krishna has been arrested by CID today (Thursday) evening in connection with CID PS case no 21/2020. He would be produced in competent court tomorrow (Friday),” said a brief statement issued by Assam Police.

Krishna, who was transferred as SP of foreigners’ regional registration office (FRRO) in Barpeta district, is the younger brother of Assam’s chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.



Police officials were questioning Krishna and few of his close associates since Monday, but he suddenly disappeared from his official residence in Guwahati on Tuesday night only to resurface on Thursday.

The written exam to select 597 sub-inspectors (SI) to Assam Police was cancelled on September 20 after the question paper was leaked. The exam will now be held on November 22.

Police officials had conducted searches at Krishna’s residences in Guwahati and Silchar on Wednesday and reportedly unearthed several incriminating documents. The police officer is reported to have clicked photos of the question paper prior to the exam and gave them to other accused in the scam.

On Tuesday, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna had written on social media that the law would take its course and his name should not be dragged in as his brother “is a mature, independent individual in a different profession”.

The police have so far arrested over 50 people in connection with the case including a retired IPS officer PK Dutta and a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Diban Deka (who has since been expelled from the party).

Dutta and Deka are suspected to have fleeced many candidates for the SI post by assuring them jobs in lieu of cash. Deka is alleged to have procured the question paper ahead of the written test.

Police have recovered nearly Rs 6 cr rupees, allegedly collected from candidates for posts of sub-inspectors by the accused, after conducting raids at several places in the past few days.

