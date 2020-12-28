Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / IPS officer caught in Centre-state tussle, promoted by Mamata Banerjee govt

IPS officer caught in Centre-state tussle, promoted by Mamata Banerjee govt

Earlier this month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had posted three IPS officers from West Bengal on central deputation for five years.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had locked horns with the Centre over the deputation of three IPS officers. (PTI)

One of the three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in West Bengal, who was caught in the Centre-state tussle after the attack on the convoy of the BJP’s national president JP Nadda earlier this month, was promoted by the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday, while another officer was transferred in a reshuffle.

The West Bengal government promoted and transferred several IPS officers in the state on Monday. The list included the names of Rajeev Mishra and Bholanath Pandey.

Earlier this month, soon after the attack on Nadda’s convoy on December 20, the Union ministry of home affairs had posted three IPS officers from the state on central deputation for five years. The officers were responsible for Nadda’s security.

The state, however, declined to release them leading to a tussle with the Centre. Chef Minister Mamata Banerjee had then tweeted saying that the Centre’s order was unconstitutional and completely unacceptable.

According to top government officials, IG (south Bengal) Rajeev Mishra was posted as IG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Tripathi was posted as DIG, Sashastra Seema Bal and SP of Diamond Harbour, Bholanath Pandey, was posted as SP of Bureau of Police Research and Development.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
by Rahul Singh
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This black rhino may zoomie right into your heart. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
PM flags off India’s first autopilot train
by Soumya Pillai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.