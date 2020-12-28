IPS officer caught in Centre-state tussle, promoted by Mamata Banerjee govt

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had locked horns with the Centre over the deputation of three IPS officers. (PTI)

One of the three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in West Bengal, who was caught in the Centre-state tussle after the attack on the convoy of the BJP’s national president JP Nadda earlier this month, was promoted by the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday, while another officer was transferred in a reshuffle.

The West Bengal government promoted and transferred several IPS officers in the state on Monday. The list included the names of Rajeev Mishra and Bholanath Pandey.

Earlier this month, soon after the attack on Nadda’s convoy on December 20, the Union ministry of home affairs had posted three IPS officers from the state on central deputation for five years. The officers were responsible for Nadda’s security.

The state, however, declined to release them leading to a tussle with the Centre. Chef Minister Mamata Banerjee had then tweeted saying that the Centre’s order was unconstitutional and completely unacceptable.

According to top government officials, IG (south Bengal) Rajeev Mishra was posted as IG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Tripathi was posted as DIG, Sashastra Seema Bal and SP of Diamond Harbour, Bholanath Pandey, was posted as SP of Bureau of Police Research and Development.